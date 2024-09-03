PM secures PIF leaders backing for Ocean of Peace concept

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has successfully been able to gather the support of Pacific Islands Forum Leaders on his concept of the Ocean of Peace or Zone of Peace.

Rabuka revealed this when asked about Fiji’s successes at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting in Tonga last week.

The Prime Minister says the forum will make the proclamation soon.

“What Fiji took up to Tonga was to get the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders to agree on the concept of the Pacific being promoted as an Ocean of Peace or Zone of Peace that has been accepted, and the proclamation will be made at the next PIFs leaders meeting in the Solomon Islands next year.”

Rabuka notes the escalating geo-strategic tensions and economic uncertainties in the region, and he highlights the need for high-level principles to guide future policies towards promoting peace.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has also been included in TROIKA, a group that is made up of the current leader of the PIF, the next leader, and the former leader.

He says Fiji and the Melanesian Spearhead Group have put in the suggestions to help resolve some regional issues, including that in New Caledonia.

The TROIKA is now referred to as TROIKA plus, with the inclusion of Rabuka as requested by President of France Emmanuel Macron.

“We have managed to put in our suggestions for the Melanesian Spearhead Group to help in resolving with France the problem in New Caledonia and also for MSG and leaders in Papua New Guinea to sponsor the trip to Indonesia to speak to the new Indonesian President from the TROIKA Plus.”

Rabuka says Fiji has been playing a big role in ameliorating issues that have come up in the region.