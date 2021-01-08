PM receives farewell courtesy call from PIFS SG

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama this morning received a farewell courtesy call from the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Dame Meg Taylor, as her 6 year term concludes this month.

PM Bainimarama conveyed the Fijian Government’s appreciation to Dame Meg Taylor for her leadership and commitment in advancing regional priorities and development of the Blue Pacific collectively through the Forum’s strengthened engagements with Fiji and the Region.

Reflecting on the strategic partnership, PM Bainimarama said that Forum initiatives such as the “Pacific Humanitarian Pathway” has been crucial in supporting the region to successfully contain COVID 19.

PM Bainimarama further added that the PHP will remain crucial in the recovery phase as the region’s collective efforts focuses on finding innovative solutions to address the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

In reaffirming the Fijian Government’s commitment to regional solidarity, PM Bainimarama commended the progress made on the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The Head of the Fijian Government said that #Fiji looks forward to the discussions on the 2050 Strategy and the review of the regional architecture at the PIF Leaders Meeting to be held in #Suva later this year.

Despite the multifaceted challenges that the Pacific is now faced with, PM Bainimarama is confident in the resolve and resilience of the Pacific people and the support of international and regional partners such as the Pacific Island Forum in overcoming them.

PM Bainimarama conveyed the best wishes from Fijian Government and the people of Fiji to Meg Taylor in her future endeavors.

In response Dame Meg Taylor thanked PM Bainimarama and the Fijian Government for its remarkable support given to PIFs during her tenure as the SG.

In 2014, Dame Meg Taylor was appointed by Pacific Islands Forum Leaders as Secretary General of Pacific Islands Forum, a political grouping of 16 independent and self – governing states.

She is the first woman to hold this position, during which she also advocated on women in leadership, Pacific people’s welfare and interest on sustainable development, oceans and environment management to name a few.