PM reaffirms bilateral partnership with UK

Prime Minister has acknowledged the UK Government for pledging close to five million dollars.

This is to support the Pacific’s COVID-19 preparedness and response, aiding Fiji and the region.

He relayed the message to the new British High Commissioner to Fiji, Christopher Edgar during his courtesy call yesterday.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s continued support to advance bilateral partnership between the two countries through collaboration with the British High Commission in Suva.

Fiji will also capitalise on the upcoming meetings of the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers in October and the Commonwealth Heads of Government in June next year, to redouble efforts with the UK Government to pursue shared aspirations on the Sustainable Development Agenda.

Bainimarama assured the UK Government of Fiji’s commitment to drive the global ambition on climate change in the build-up to COP26 under UK’s Presidency.

He says Fiji will leverage increased support for the Small Island Development States that are prone to greater vulnerability and devastation caused by climate change crisis.

Discussions also revolved around the links between climate change and oceans and the importance of close collaboration ahead of the UK-chaired COP26, UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November 2021.

High Commissioner Edgar expressed the UK’s gratitude for Fiji’s commitment to the British Armed Forces and praised its contribution to UN Peacekeeping.

He also praised the government’s commitment and the swift coordination of national response to containing the COVID-19 pandemic.