PM offers condolences to Modi

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka has offered condolences to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi on the passing of the latter’s mother.

Rabuka says the thoughts and prayers of Fijians are with Modi and his family following the demise of Heeraben Modi.

He says the Indian Prime Minister’s mother will be remembered for her life and dedicated service to uplifting the social and economic status of all women and families.

Heeraben Modi passed away on December 31st, aged 99.