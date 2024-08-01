PM meets with Tuvalu counterpart

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka received a courtesy call from his counterpart from Tuvalu, Feleti Teo.

In their first meeting, Prime Minister Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s support on Tuvalu’s interest of establishing of a Tuvaluan community facility to cater for the needs of the growing Tuvaluan diaspora in Fiji.

The two leaders acknowledged the deep historical ties that Fiji and Tuvalu shared and the Tuvalu PM acknowledged the linkages between the two economies and contributions of the Fijian diaspora residing and working in Tuvalu as teachers, nurses and doctors.

The leaders also recognized the growing bilateral relations, and areas of cooperation in key sectors including education, health, agriculture, climate resilience and connectivity.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing this relationship through a potential framework agreement that would encapsulate all areas of cooperation.

Prime Minister Teo’s visit to Fiji signifies shared commitment to elevate cooperation in view of current and emerging issues.