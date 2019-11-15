PM meets with Northern health care workers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama ended his tour of the Northern Division today with a visit to the Nabouwalu Subdivisional Hospital in Bua this morning.

Bainimarama was briefed by Sub-divisional Medical Officers on the operations of the hospital.

He also had the chance to meet patients as well as the frontline health care workers of the hospital.

The Nabouwalu Subdivisional Hospital was opened in 1993 and serves the Bua Province – which occupies the Western portion of Vanua Levu and four small outer islands.

The hospital has all general wards and services for men, women and children – each having their own admitting ward.

The Hospital’s General Outpatient Services treats on average about 49 patients a day.