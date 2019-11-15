Pm meets with Fijians living in United Arab Emirates

Fijians living in the United Arab Emirates were part of a talanoa session last night with the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama is currently in the gulf nation attending a forum on sustainability.

The Prime Minister was accorded a traditional welcome ceremony before he thanked the Fijian diaspora in the UAE for their support towards the Government and other Fijians back home.

Bainimarama highlighted that Fijians in the UAE, Oman, Jordan and other nearby gulf countries have been contributing significantly to the economy in the form of remittances.

There are about 250 Fijians currently working and residing in the UAE, some of whom are nurses, pilots, nd teachers.

Meanwhile, Bainimarama also paid tribute to the late Sultan of Oman His Majesty Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the community of nations has lost one of our great champions of peace with the passing Sultan Al Said.

Bainimarama also highlighted that as a strong and abiding friend to Oman, the prayers of the Fijian people are with the people of Oman as they bear this tremendous loss.