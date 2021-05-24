PM meets Ruler of Dubai

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday met with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, its Minister of Defence, and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

The Fiji Pavilion was honoured with Sheikh Mohammed’s presence marking it a rare occasion.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohammed on UAE’s 50th National Day and expressed his best wishes for the nation’s continued prosperity and progress.

Article continues after advertisement

During the tour of the Fiji Pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, Bainimarama also briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the exhibits which highlight Fiji’s efforts to tackle the impact of climate change.

The Pavilion also promotes the unique Fijian culture while capitalising on our status as the hub of the Pacific.

The Pavilion showcases the best Fiji has to offer in areas such as trade, tourism, investment, innovation, culture and cuisine.

It also showcases Fiji’s efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Sheikh Mohammed thanked Bainimarama for his hospitality and wished him well for his remaining engagements in Dubai.