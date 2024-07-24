PM maintains stance on Fukushima discharge

Fukushima Daiichi plant

The Prime Minister has maintained his position almost a year after Japan began discharging Fukushima Daiichi wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

Sitiveni Rabuka states that while attending the PALM 10 summit, the media posed questions regarding this issue, to which he confirmed his stance.

Rabuka says that while in Japan, scientists presented another report to him on the safety of the nuclear wastewater discharge.

“That was asked by the media on our position on it and our stance on the Advanced Liquid Processing System discharge and I said well it was found to be not harmful by the scientist.”

The Prime Minister expressed his confidence in the scientists’ opinion that the wastewater discharge is safe for the ocean ecosystem.

Rabuka has reaffirmed his commitment to closely monitoring expert analyses of treated wastewater discharge from the disabled nuclear power plant.

It has been reported that approximately 31,200 tons of radioactive wastewater have been released in four batches, with the final batch beginning to discharge in the first half of this year.