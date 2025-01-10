PM hints once again at constitution change

The Prime Minister this afternoon has stated that they will follow all the proper channels to make amendment to the constitution.

This as the coalition government now occupies 70 percent majority in parliament with the inclusion of seven members of the bloc of nine.

This means that there are now 38 members on the government side.

He says that 42 votes are required to meet the first hurdle of a three quarters or 75 percent vote required by the constitution for each amendment of the constitution.

The Prime Minister states that the review and the amendment of the constitution is a key objective of the government, and they will continue to explore how to do this within the means of the constitution and laws.

“Today with the inclusion of the group of nine G9 in the coalition our numbers in parliament have increased to 38. Today your government has 70 percent of the 55 votes in parliament. This leaves the group of 16 as the loyal opposition with 30 percent or 16 votes.”

Rabuka adds that to improve the efficiency in the government he decided to allocate the portfolios.

He stated that it is his prerogative to appoint ministers and assistant ministers, and he has only allocated portfolios which was previously under him as he was overloaded with a lot of commitments.

Iowane Naivalurua has been sworn in as Minister for Policing, Viliame Naupoto as Minister for Immigrations, Mosese Bulitavu as Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

Aliki Bia is the Assistant minister for Information, Naisa Tuinaceva as Assistant Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport, Josaia Niudamu as Assistant Minister Ministry of Justice, Penioni Ravunawa as his Assistant Minister for Health and Medical services.