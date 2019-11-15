PM hands over land titles to Yavusa of Waidau

Members of the Yavusa of Waidau in Navuloa Village, Bureta, Ovalau were today handed over their land titles.

The Yavusa of Waidau is one of the four successful landowning units in Fiji to receive full freehold title under the Freehold Buy-back Scheme that the government instituted many years ago.

The Yavusa had sought government assistance to buy two freehold titles – approximately 473 acres of land.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while handing over the titles highlighted that the villagers will be an inspiration to other communities who want to take full possession of their freehold land titles.

“It was a serious commitment for your future and to the future of your children. And because you had a good plan and you worked hard to execute that plan, you took title to this land 11 years early – in 19 years instead of 30.”

Bainimarama stressed that the handover of the titles is not the culmination of the dreams, but the beginning of the dreams.

“You will face many challenges as you go forward into the future. You will have to watch how the economy changes and how our country grows – because that is where you will find opportunities for your own growth. If you work together for the common good, your future is secure.”

The Prime Minister urged the young generation of Yavusa Waidau to build their talents and abilities so they can help build their community.

