PM eyes blood tests as solution to school drug cases

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has hinted at the possibility of introducing mandatory blood tests for students.

This comment follows the recent discovery of students in possession of illicit drugs within school premises.

However, Rabuka is also wary of implementing this measure in a way that infringes on students’ rights.

Article continues after advertisement

Currently, schools are free to conduct random checks, which the Prime Minister deems insufficient.

Rabuka stresses the urgency of exploring alternative methods, to address the escalating problem of drug abuse within the education system.

“And that if that is not against human rights, it will have to be dealt with along those lines. If the medical authorities think it can be implemented, it must be.”

Rabuka also emphasizes the importance of prioritizing drug rehabilitation.