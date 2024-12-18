PM encourages unity

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the challenges faced by civil servants this year.

He stated that their performance is the measure by which they are judged.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving and Christmas service held yesterday at the Centenary Church in Suva, Rabuka thanked civil servants for their dedication and hard work despite these challenges.

The service, attended by the Acting Commissioner of Police, Chief Officers, Directors, and members of the Fiji Police Force, provided an opportunity for the Prime Minister to recognize the public sector’s efforts.

He commended civil servants for overcoming obstacles and continuing to serve the people of Fiji.

Rabuka reflected on the deeper meaning of Christmas, describing the season as a time to honour the sacrifices made throughout the year.

He urged attendees to use this period to renew their commitment to values such as sacrifice, reconciliation, truth, and hope as the country prepares for the New Year.

The Prime Minister also extended his Christmas wishes to all, calling on Fijians to embrace the festive season with a spirit of unity and service.