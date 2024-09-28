PM demands inquiry into FICAC interference claims

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [left] and Francis Puleiwai

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized the necessity of an independent inquiry to address serious allegations made by Acting Deputy FICAC Commissioner Francis Puleiwai.

This is regarding claims of political interference in FICAC investigations.

He states that the inquiry will determine whether these claims undermine public trust in the government’s commitment to fighting corruption.

If evidence of undue interference is found, Rabuka has assured that the due process recommended by the Commission of Inquiry would be implemented.

While responding to questions sent by FBC News following Puleiwai’s interview on ABC Australia, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of the independent inquiry in light of allegations that senior government officials may have interfered with FICAC investigations.

To ensure FICAC operates free from political influence, Rabuka says that the government is committed to educating ministers and civil servants about respecting FICAC’s autonomy as outlined in Section 115 of the Fijian Constitution.

Regarding claims of threats related to Puleiwai’s work, Rabuka states that he is unaware of any such allegations and urged her to report any concerns to the police if she has not done so already.

He stated that there have been no changes to the laws governing FICAC, emphasizing that the government must uphold the law.

Rabuka has reassured Fijians that the same legal protections ensuring the safety of all also apply to individuals involved in sensitive FICAC investigations, supported by law enforcement officers.

Addressing concerns about Ministers contacting Puleiwai regarding complaints lodged against them, Rabuka states that the inquiry should resolve these issues.

He adds that this reinforces the government’s commitment to a transparent investigation process.