PM conveys well wishes on India’s Independence Day

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 15, 2020 8:05 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has conveyed his good wishes to India on their 74th Independence Day. [Source: Google]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has conveyed his good wishes to India on their 74th Independence Day.

In his congratulatory message to Indian PM Narendra Modi, Bainimarama conveyed the governments and the people of Fiji’s best wishes.

Bainimarama says the two countries have enjoyed warm and friendly relations over the years based on our historical ties, shared values and aspirations.

The Prime Minister is confident that this will provide a foundation for deeper bilateral engagements and co-operation during these unprecedented times and into the future.

