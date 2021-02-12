PM conveys well wishes on Chinese New Year

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Chinese New Year brings renewed hope and optimism amidst the current challenging times.

In his congratulatory message to the President of China, Bainimarama says this year marks the year of the Ox, which is renowned for exemplary confidence, power, stability and determination in enduring hardships.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations and collective resolve in addressing the challenges imposed by COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

He also extended Fiji’s best wishes for continued success, peace and prosperity for China.