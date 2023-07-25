PM champions biodiversity protection

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on the need to raise awareness about the importance of protecting Fiji’s biodiversity and ecosystem.

He stresses the intricate web as it maintains balance and supports life on earth.

Rabuka encouraged the resource owners to share and raise questions they might have in regards to their resources.

Rabuka states that the meeting provides an avenue to share ideas on lessons learned, discuss emerging environmental issues, and strategically map a way forward for the management of natural resources in Fiji.

He adds that it’s also a platform to dialogue and identify resource-based needs and required tools, processes, and mechanisms that empower resource owners to better manage resources within the following objectives.

The National Resource Owners Committee (NROC) was established under Section 8(1) of the Environment Management Act (2005), which mandates the National Environment Council (NEC) to establish a Resource Owners Committee to advise NEC on any environmental matter affecting their natural resources.