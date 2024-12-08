PM calls for public support to combat reckless driving

Reckless and dangerous driving is not merely a traffic violation, it is a grave concern and endangers the lives of road users says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He highlighted the importance of public collaboration in tackling reckless and dangerous driving, particularly incidents highlighted on social media.

The Prime Minister clarified that while social media posts can provide leads, investigations are only initiated if formal complaints are lodged with the police.

He stresses that the authenticity, reliability, and relevance of evidence are critical.

“The court requires evidence and police are obligated to get those and have the responsibility to ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out, and concrete evidence is established for charging and producing anyone in the court of law.”

Rabuka is urging all Fijians to work hand in hand with law enforcement agencies.

“If you witness acts of reckless driving, do not just put them on social media, report promptly through the appropriate channel.”

The Prime Minister stresses that the law enforcement agencies, including the Fiji Police Force and Land Transport Authority do not turn a blind eye to such matters.

He says they remain vigilant and are determined to uphold the rule law.