PM calls for provincial income-generating initiatives

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized the importance of the 14 provinces across Fiji owning properties in towns, cities, and business centres around the country during his address at the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting in Suva.

He noted that this objective is one of the reasons behind the Fiji Development Bank’s revised approach to supporting i-Taukei businesses.

Rabuka explained that the bank’s new strategy aims to bolster i-Taukei enterprises, enabling them to compete more effectively in the trade market.

“I acknowledged the re-establishment of the Indigenous Business Council, which is dedicated to aiding i-Taukei communities. I participated in their inaugural meeting and urged the council members to strive for success,” Rabuka said.



Rabuka stressed the importance of all provinces creating income-generating activities using their available resources, as this initiative not only supports their provinces but also contributes to Fiji’s overall economy.

The two-day Kadavu Provincial Council meeting concludes today.