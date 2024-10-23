PM bestowed with chiefly title in Samoa

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was bestowed with the title of Tagaloa’alagi, the Chief of Leauva’a Village where he was accorded a traditional welcome upon his arrival for the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa today.

Leauva’a Village has adopted Fiji as its country for the 2024 CHOGM.

The community swelled with pride as they flew the noble banner in every corner of their village, while the colour blue dominated their homes and streets.

In his address at the traditional welcome ceremony, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka acknowledged the age-old ties between Fiji and Samoa as demonstrated by the long-standing relationship between the Paramount Chief Of Fiji, Ratu Sir George Cakobau and the King of Samoa, Malie’toa.

Rabuka says we should aspire to strengthen and demonstrate the kinship between Fiji and Samoa to other Pacific Island Countries and other nations around the world.

A tree planting activity was also held at the Saint Michael Catholic Church in Leauva’a Village.

Meanwhile, Rabuka is expected to meet the Fijian Diaspora this evening.

The Prime Minister will be involved in various events such as the Commonwealth Plan for Action and Commonwealth Ocean Declaration alongside meetings with its bilateral counterparts worldwide.