PM Bainimarama pays tribute to the Queen

Photo : Frank Bainimarama/ Twitter]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has joined world leaders in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Bainimarama shared a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth following the announcement of her passing this morning.

He stated that Fijian hearts are heavy this morning as we bid farewell to Her Majesty.

Bainimarama also noted that Fiji will always treasure the joy of her visits to Fiji along with every moment that her grace, courage, and wisdom were comfort and inspiration to our people, even a world away.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch and her death brings to a close a reign that spanned seven decades and that made her the most recognized woman in the world.