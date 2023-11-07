PM attends 52nd PIF leaders meeting

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka arrived in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, last night ahead of the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Rabuka’s presence at the PIFS underscores Fiji’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with its Pacific neighbors and actively participating in regional initiatives.

His attendance provides an opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions on a wide range of topics, including climate change, sustainable development, economic cooperation, and security challenges.

During the week-long meeting, Prime Minister Rabuka will join other Pacific leaders in exploring innovative solutions to address the unique challenges faced by the region.

It also highlights the government’s commitment to advancing the interests of Fiji and the wider Pacific community.

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes key government officials and representatives from various sectors, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach to the discussions held during the meeting.

The 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, with the theme “Our Voices, Our Choices, Our Pacific Way: Promote, Partner, Prosper”, serves as a platform for leaders from across the Pacific region to engage in constructive dialogue, address pressing regional issues, and strengthen regional cooperation.