PM applauds art initiative for hearing-and-visually impaired

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says bringing about equality is everyone’s responsibility.

Speaking during the “Mana Voyage in Darkness concert” a platform to raise funds for the Fiji Society for the Blind, Bainimarama says the Fijian constitution enshrines equal opportunity for all persons, including the disabled and the hearing-and-visually impaired.

He says he is grateful towards the art initiative known as “I See Love In Your Eyes” for recognizing and nurturing the potential of the visually impaired citizens to produce art.

The Prime Minister says the initiative is inspiring visually impaired children to embrace their creativity and build their communication and co-ordination skills through art.

He says the concert is just one way that Fijians live the principles of the Constitution which are equality being brought to life.

He also acknowledged Jane Rem-Seam, the wife of the European Union Ambassador to the Pacific who organized the concert.

Bainimarama says in a democratic society, art must be free to flourish. People must be encouraged to express themselves in the way that best suits them, including through the visual arts and music.