Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is currently in the country.

Albanese is having a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He also inspected the guard of honor at the RFMF’s Blackrock Camp in Nadi.

A traditional welcome ceremony was accorded to the Australian PM.

Albanese is in the country for a short visit and will depart later this evening.