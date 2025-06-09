Fiji leads Australia’s Kava market

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is leading Australia’s commercial kava market, with more than 100,000 kilograms imported last year.

The growth is creating new opportunities for Fijian farmers, while the Government is working to ensure the industry is properly regulated.

Australian High Commissioner Peter Roberts says Australian-backed programmes are helping Fiji improve access to international markets.

“Through MDF and Pharma Plus we’ve supported initiatives to strengthen quality assurance systems, standards, market access and industry capability and working with government and industry stakeholders to build consumer confidence to support the competitiveness of kava in international markets.”

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Roberts says Australia’s kava import pilot has helped create commercial opportunities for Fijian growers.

“In 2025, total commercial imports of kava into Australia were a very good year, 170,000 kilograms, and Fijian growers are well at the lead of that pack with over 100,000 kilograms”

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Government now wants to make sure the growing industry is properly regulated.

“That bill is really about trying to protect the industry and the farmers. So, you know, the last thing you want is, you know, an unregulated industry, particularly when it’s a significant contributor to the economy.”

Kamikamica says the proposed legislation is aimed at protecting farmers and strengthening the kava industry as demand continues to grow.