PM acknowledges collaboration

Supplied: PM visit flood victims in the Western Division

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the cooperation between communities and the government during the recent flooding around the country.

Rabuka thanked those affected for their resilience.

He highlighted this after visiting flood-affected areas in the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

The PM also visited evacuees at St Andrews Primary School and began distributing food rations to evacuees from Barara, Naisoso, Nasau, and Navakai.