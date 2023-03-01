Plans to enhance e-governance

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says a lot more needs to be done in e-governance.

He says they acknowledge that digital technologies ease business operations; however, they need to strategically find ways to make further progress in this area.

The minister says they will be focusing on approval processes, obtaining permits, and improving the delivery of social welfare support.

“Improving the accessibility and delivery of education and making sure that the financial inclusion is seriously considered by the government and improved on.”

Prasad says a strong emphasis needs to be put on ensuring this is achieved.