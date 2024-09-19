Plans to bolster research and innovation

The government, in consultation with the private sector, will develop and implement a policy, strategy, and institutional framework for Research, Development, and Innovation to promote technology adoption.

This initiative is highlighted in the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050.

Currently, minimal RDI activities are being undertaken in both the public and private sectors.

The RDI initiatives will focus on strategic areas aligned with development priorities, such as agriculture, as well as potential sectors in manufacturing and services.

These efforts will also extend to environmental conservation and disaster risk management.

The government plans to prioritize Artificial Intelligence and its potential benefits, including exploring appropriate incentives, funding models, and capacity-building measures to support RDI.