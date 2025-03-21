Plans to bolster mushroom production

[File Photo]

Fiji imports an average of 100 tonnes of mushrooms annually, valued at around $1 million.

To reduce this dependency and boost local production, the Ministry of Agriculture is taking significant steps with the introduction of new equipment.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of 13 shredders at the Legalega Research Station in Nadi, Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu, emphasized the importance of these machines in supporting local mushroom farmers and providing high-protein livestock feed.

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways/Facebook – demonstration of new shredder]

He says this initiative will also support sustainable livelihoods by improving livestock feed quality and expanding mushroom farming opportunities.

The shredders are part of Phase 3 of the China-Fiji Juncao Technology Project, which is backed by China Aid and aims to help farmers through better mushroom and livestock feed production.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways/Facebook – Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu]

The project has already trained over 2,800 individuals and supplied millions of Juncao grass cuttings and mushroom substrates across Fiji, with particular support to over 200 farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

