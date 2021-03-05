Planned water shutdown to affect thousands of Fijians

Thousands of people living along the Suva/Nausori corridor can expect a planned water shutdown from Tuesday next week.

This as a detailed inspection of the Clear Water Pump is scheduled to take place at the Waila Treatment Plant in Nausori to determine the root cause of excessive vibration occurring outside of the acceptable parameters.

The Water Authority of Fiji says an investigation will be carried out to prevent a prolonged period of disruption that could develop if the issue is left unchecked.

Article continues after advertisement

Areas that are expected to be impacted are as follows;

All feeding from Wainibuku Reservoir:

Makoi, Nepani, Nadawa, Rt Dovi Road, Dibulu, Lokia, Davuilevu, Nakasi, and Koronivia.

All feeding from Tovata Reservoir:

Makoi, Kaliveitau, Veitata, Tovata Road, Qaranivalu, Caubati Koro, Daniva, Niubalavu, Raikiwai, Niuvula, Niusawa Lane, Tacirua East, Cunningham, and Khalsa Road.

All feeding from Kalabu Reservoir:

Valelevu, Caqiri, Nawanawa, Koka, Kinoya road, Vasant Lal Vesivesi, and Yasiyasi.

All feeding from Nasinu Reservoir:

Kinoya, Caubati, Manohan, Center Point, Laucala, Nokonoko, Koka, Kinoya Road, Vasant Lal Vesivesi, Fletcher, and Mukta Ben.

All feeding from Flagstaff Reservoir:

Ratu Sukuna Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Muanikau Road, Laucala Bay Road, Bau Road, McGregor Road, Domain Road, and Victoria Parade from Sukuna Park to Nasese.

All feeding from Nagatugatu Reservoir:

Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, and Nagatugatu residents living beside the reservoir.

All feeding from Tacirua Reservoir:

Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus, Amputch Street, and Princess Road.

All feeding from Dokainaisuva Reservoir:

Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, and Vunuleba Settlement.

All feeding from Colo‐i‐Suva Reservoir:

Naisogo, Colo‐i‐Suva Crest Chicken, Princess Road, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri, and Nillgiri.

Customers serviced by pumping systems under the Tovata, Kalabu, Nagatugatu, Dokanisuva and Colo-i-Suva Feed will also be impacted by these works.

WAF is advising customers in these areas to plan accordingly and are asked to store water for a period of two to three days in preparation for these works.