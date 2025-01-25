Planned power shutdown for Monday

A planned power shutdown is in the pipeline for parts of the country next Monday.

Energy Fiji Limited says the shutdown is necessary for urgent power line maintenance to ensure public safety and secure the power supply.

EFL says power will be cut for parts of Davuilevu from 8 am to 5 pm and residents living in Farm Road, Davuilevu Agriculture Subdivision, Shiu Ram Canteen, Shira’s Minimart, and Kenani Methodist Church will be affected during this period.

Similarly in Labasa, the shutdown will run from 8 am to 4.30 pm, impacting Korovatu, Navidamu Seaqaqa, and Namoli.

Lautoka will experience a power outage from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, affecting those residing near Deans Halal Meat, Musuniwai Street, Chandmari Street, Wardha Street, Deans Zain Shopping, and Masjid Al-Aqsa Rifle Range.

Power will also be interrupted from 8 am to 5 pm at FNU College of Agriculture, Fisheries & Forestry in Koronivia, impacting the College of Agriculture, FNU Agriculture Quarters, and Koronivia Biosecurity.

Lastly, in Nadi, power will be off from 9 am to 4.30 pm, affecting parts of Queens Highway, Kennedy Avenue, Safetech Electrical Pte Ltd, and Superior Construction & Plumbing. Residents and businesses in these areas are advised to plan accordingly.