Prepare for adverse weather conditions

Waila Road last night [Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Twitter]

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a strong wind warning for the southwest Viti Levu waters, the Kadavu and Vatu-I-Ra passages, the Koro Sea, the Southern Lau waters, Yasawa, and the Mamanuca waters.

People living on the maritime islands of Kadavu, the Yasawa Group, and nearby smaller islands, the Lau and Lomaiviti groups, are also urged to be on high alert and strictly follow any advisories issued by the relevant authorities.

According to Fiji Met Office Director, Terry Atalifo, a strong southeast wind with an average speed of 45 kilometers per hour is expected to develop today over the Yasawa group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

[Source: Fijian Government]

Winds of this magnitude, he says, can break tree branches and damage very weakly-built houses or unshielded structures.

National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko says they are also closely monitoring the current weather events.

She adds with only a week until the start of the cyclone season, the public is urged to use early warning information to prepare, plan, and make sound decisions.



[Source: Fijian Government]