Payment delays due to financial year transition

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has given assurance for Social Welfare recipients that all Social Welfare allowance payments will be made before close of business today.

It says the payment for the month of August has been delayed due to the transition to Government’s new financial year.

The Ministry says every effort is being made to expedite the process.

Article continues after advertisement

It further says that from next month, all future monthly payments will resume as per the normal schedule.