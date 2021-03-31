Pay your bills if you can says WAF

Fijians who can pay their water bills must continue to pay them.

The Water Authority says those who genuinely cannot afford to pay their bills would have payments deferred rather than be disconnected.

That policy will be extended to 31st March 2021.

It says access to affordable utilities like clean water – which the Government has fought tooth and nail to expand to every Fijian possible isn’t a privilege – but a fundamental right.