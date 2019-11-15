Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Budget lays foundation for Fijians to have a better life: Nagata|Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM|Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy|Cane farmers encouraged to utilize cane planting grant|Budget did nothing for workers in the informal sector: Kepa|2020-2021 Budget maybe the boldest in Fiji’s history: PM|The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Usamate sets record straight on Bills

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 30, 2020 6:37 am
Minister for Lands and Infrastructure Jone Usamate and Opposition MP, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

Minister for Lands and Infrastructure Jone Usamate has hit out at Opposition MP, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua for talking unfinished business relating to the Qoliqoli Bill and the Land Claims Tribunal Bill.

Usamate says this will only bring chaos and racial discrimination.

Ratu Suliano had said in parliament that a Blueprint which was approved by parliament in December 2001 as per the provision of Chapter 5 of the 1997 Constitution to achieve in full measures the intents and covenants of the Deed of Cession.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Suliano had said the Land Claims Tribunal Bill and the Qoliqoli Bill are their unfinished agenda.

With all sincerity, Mr Speaker – this nation and its people will continue to seek to achieve what the late Mr Qarase was prematurely stopped from doing in his time.

Lands Minister Jone Usamate says Ratu Suliano should not forget what happened in Fiji in the recent past and the reason why it happened.

“This talk of unfinished business is null and void Stay away from this kind of sentiments because it will bring about nothing but chaos and discrimination and the continuation of racial discrimination in this wonderful and peaceful land of ours. Fiji does not need those sorts of sentiments.”

The Land Claims Tribunal Bill and the Qoliqoli Bill were some of the reasons beside others, the late Qarase and his government were removed from governance.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.