Usamate sets record straight on Bills

Minister for Lands and Infrastructure Jone Usamate has hit out at Opposition MP, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua for talking unfinished business relating to the Qoliqoli Bill and the Land Claims Tribunal Bill.

Usamate says this will only bring chaos and racial discrimination.

Ratu Suliano had said in parliament that a Blueprint which was approved by parliament in December 2001 as per the provision of Chapter 5 of the 1997 Constitution to achieve in full measures the intents and covenants of the Deed of Cession.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Suliano had said the Land Claims Tribunal Bill and the Qoliqoli Bill are their unfinished agenda.

With all sincerity, Mr Speaker – this nation and its people will continue to seek to achieve what the late Mr Qarase was prematurely stopped from doing in his time.

Lands Minister Jone Usamate says Ratu Suliano should not forget what happened in Fiji in the recent past and the reason why it happened.

“This talk of unfinished business is null and void Stay away from this kind of sentiments because it will bring about nothing but chaos and discrimination and the continuation of racial discrimination in this wonderful and peaceful land of ours. Fiji does not need those sorts of sentiments.”

The Land Claims Tribunal Bill and the Qoliqoli Bill were some of the reasons beside others, the late Qarase and his government were removed from governance.