Tabuya orders media away from Opposition Chambers

Members of the media were today told to stay away from the Opposition Chambers in parliament with the directive believed to have come from Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya.

Media personnel were waiting in the lobby outside the Opposition Chambers for Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga.

A police officer on duty in parliament walked up to reporters and ordered them to leave the vicinity as media are not allowed outside the Chambers.

When FBC News asked the policeman on whose authority he was acting, we were told the directive was from Tabuya.

Reporters had been waiting to interview Duituturaga as she exited the premises.