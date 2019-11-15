Students free education to continue

Despite a reduction of $17.1 million in the Education Ministry’s budget, the Minister says they will continue to ensure that students’ education is not affected.

Minister Rosy Akbar says they have assisted 151,692 primary and 64,019 secondary school students under the free tuition fee and textbooks initiative through this financial year.

Akbar says this financial year 70,801 students have been assisted under the subsidized bus fare scheme and 32,927 through the rural transport vouchers.

Article continues after advertisement

She says under the tertiary scholarship loan scheme 44,812 students have been assisted.

“We are very mindful as a government that families face even more hardship today due to COVID-19 and the government remains committed to providing free education, free textbook, and free subsidization. As honourable members of this parliament, we need to ensure that our children are fully equipped to handle the challenges of the future some of which may be even worse than COVID-19.”

The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts has been allocated $450.6m in the 2020/2021 national budget, a decrease of $17.1m from last year’s allocation.