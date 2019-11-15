PM slams Tikoduadua about the Bainimarama boom

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama slammed National Federation Party President Pio Tikoduadua in Parliament last night for his comments on the tonnes of cane to tonnes of sugar ratio.

Tikoduadua claims that this is the season where the TCTS ratio should be at its lowest and further questioned the state of mill efficiency.

“Is the state of the milling efficiency combined with frequent breakdown particularly in Lautoka and Rarawai responsible for the high TCT for the losses for the growers?.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama in response says that it is unusual to be discussing the TCTS this early into the crushing season.

“The Mill breakdown has nothing to do with TCTS but some of the issues that was raised are exaggeration and false.”

The NFP President also questioned the Bainimarama boom to which the Prime Minister says that most in the Opposition benefit from it.

“The Bainimarama boom for me to quickly tell him is the free school fees and I am sure you all benefit from it. I am sure you all benefit from the free bus fare, pension, and the subsidized bus fare for the elderly. I am sure you all benefit from this.”

Bainimarama also took a shot at the NFP President saying that Tikoduadua also benefited from the Bainimarama boom.

“Don’t forget honorable Pio Tikoduadua that twice I sacked you from my office and I got you back. That’s the Bainimarama boom. Remember when everyone was trying to get a road for their farm, you got yours free. That’s the Bainimarama boom.”

Bainimarama says as part of his government boom, farmers were provided assistance for the past four years that accumulated to around $299m.

“He has been going around telling people that there is nothing to show for the so-called 50-years of Bainimarama boom. Let me tell him to get his head out of the sand so that he can see what is happening around him.”

The Prime Minister says that the government is working hard to help Fijians during these tough times.