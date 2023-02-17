Parliament sitting dates confirmed

There will be 49 sitting days in this session as a motion to adopt the calendar for Parliament sitting was unanimously passed by the House yesterday.

Parliament has agreed to have extra sitting days this year, taking the total sitting months to eight.

Leader of Government Lynda Tabuya says the Parliamentary Business Committee met on Monday to discuss the calendar.

She says the sitting calendar will allow all the six standing committees to continue their work on the pending annual reports and bills that may be moved for consideration.

“It is for this reason also that all Honorable members support this proposed calendar with the proposed straight two weeks sitting unlike the two previous two terms in Parliament, it is envisaged that there will be more time for debate on matters before Parliament. Honorable speaker, it’s also pertinent to note that the committees are already essential mechanisms through which parliament does reach out to members of the public.”

Tabuya adds that these are essential mechanisms in terms of accountability and scrutiny.

Therefore, the government leader says it is vital to allow government and Opposition members time to undertake their work, which the proposed calendar allows.

The House will reconvene from the 27th to the 31st of March, followed by a sitting scheduled from the 3rd to the 6th of April.

The budget address will be delivered on July 7th and the debate is scheduled to take place from July 17th to July 28th.

Parliament will not sit in May and August.

In June, Parliament will sit from the 12th to the 16th, and in September the sitting will be from the 11th to the 22nd.

The prorogation of Parliament has been scheduled for December 4th.