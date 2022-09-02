Parliament adjourned sine die

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Parliament has now been adjourned sine die after the fourth session this year.

Leader of Government in Parliament Inia Seruiratu moved the motion to adjourn sine die – or adjourn for an indefinite period following the final five days of sitting this week.

It was voted unanimously by both members of the House.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau thanked all parliamentarians for their contributions.

“Since no member opposes, Parliament is now adjourned sine die. Honourable members, given that this is the final sitting of parliament – I take this opportunity to thank you all for your contribution during this fourth and final session of parliament and of course of the duration of this term of Parliament. You have all served the country well.”

Ratu Epeli also offered his well wishes to Parliamentarians standing in the upcoming election.

He has also given instructions on the dissolution of parliament to members of the House.

Whips from both sides will inform their members of matters in preparation for the dissolution of parliament.