Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
New target population set for vaccination|New COVID infections drop|New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP’s may begin administering vaccine|Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|Vaccination for children begins today|Sabha urges followers to observe protocols|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Name changes must be reflected on official documents

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 23, 2021 4:31 am
Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] and Opposition MP Salote Radroro [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Parliament has enacted the Interpretation Amendment Bill 2021.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the amendment mandates Fijians to use their birth certificate names when required by written law to provide their names.

Sayed-Khaiyum further stated it addresses possible criminal activities such as fraud and identity theft.

Article continues after advertisement

“The effect of this change is that the married spouses, primarily women that use their spouse’s surname will have to change their name on their birth certificate if they intend to use that name formally.”

Opposition MP Salote Radrodro opposed the changes saying it discriminates against women.

“Some women don’t want to do that so what other choice we have, there is the marriage certificate that has all those information. So this is unnecessary Mr.Speaker. It’s unnecessary and it discriminates our women. Where is the right to choose what name we want to use?”

Sayed-Khaiyum says women still have the right to choose their name but this needs to be reflected on official documents.

“Nobody is forcing anybody to make a choice, in fact, they’ve already made choices. All we are saying to you is whatever choice you have made, just essentially get it legalized”.

The Interpretation Amendment Bill was the third amendment passed by parliament yesterday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.