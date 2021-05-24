More Fijians to be assisted under first home grant program

190 households are expected to benefit from the first home programme, while up to 100 will benefit from the first land grant.

Minister for Housing, Premila Kumar highlighted this in parliament last night while responding to the 2021/2022 national budget.

Kumar says the budget leaves no one behind and provides a comprehensive and effective stimulus to our ailing economy.

“To encourage homeownership and to drive economic activities, the first home grant assistance was increased to $30,000 per household for those earning below $50,000. A total of 435 households were assisted under this programme and another 62 households under the first land purchase programme. 7 These applicants secured bank loans in excess of $60million– resulting in an almost 10 fold impact on total economic activities in the construction and mortgage sectors.”

She says budget allocation for PRB and HART Homes is reduced but this will not affect tenants as they will use cash reserves built over time with government assistance.

Kumar says PRB has a cash reserve in excess of $8 million and HART Homes have over $0.5 million.

Two million dollars has been set aside for the development of informal settlements.

She says they have completed capital work in Ledrusasa, Cuvu and Waidamudamu.

The Ministry completed scheme plans, geotechnical reports, EIA consultations and engineering plans for six settlements including Sakoca, Tore, Tavela, Wakanisila, Caubati and Field Four.

Topographical surveys and scheme plans have been completed for Nabare, Vunika, Lovu Sea Side and Tauvegavega.