Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
46 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Eastern Division|Certain COVID-19 measures in place for Kadavu|15 COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Ministry closely monitoring Nabouwalu containment zone|Fiji considers Pfizer vaccine for children|Commissioner tells officers to toughen up|MoH recruits in-house counsellor|Vaccination key for tourism: Maharaj|Herd immunity needed to reduce possibilities of new variant|Eight more deaths, 781 new infections|MOH receives medical equipment donation from WHO|Containment zone to be established in Kadavu|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|MoH assisting in funeral arrangements|Hesitancy contributes to patients becoming severely ill|Ministry ready to assist Fijians in maritime islands|Some COVID-19 patient can donate blood|PCDF helps Wainibuka farmers|Kadavu COVID patient dead, Ministry starts investigation|Suspected case of COVID-19 in Kadavu|Sigatoka on the verge to dominating death cases in the West|COVID relief initiative to help over 60,000 Fijians|Eight more die due to COVID-19|Targeted contact tracing continues|Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Integrated plans to help address village needs

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 21, 2021 5:50 am

A village profiling exercise by the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs has helped implement integrated plans to address village and community needs.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is part of the i-Taukei Affairs Board five-year Strategic Development Plan from 2018 to 2022.

Bainimarama says the implementation is tracked well and has been successful in areas such as natural disaster response, climate adaptation, and handling of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of these projects include the water catchment system at Nakoro Village in Nadroga, contour-line farming at Bureta Village, Lomaiviti to stop soil erosion, construction of a seawall at Cuvu Village in Nadroga, solar electrification at Dromuna, Bau, Tailevu, and other climate-change adaptation programs such as food security and reforestation initiatives.”

Bainimarama says this also includes the Sauvaki ni Vanua Program which focuses on empowering and protecting women, youth and children, and strengthening governance processes within the iTaukei administration forums.

Capacity building programs through financial literacy have also been conducted to encourage the culture of savings and investment at the community level.

The government through the i-Taukei Affairs Ministry provides free business advice for existing and potential entrepreneurs, including identifying sources of new capital and appropriate market opportunities.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.