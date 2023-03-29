Availability of technical skills remain a challenge: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Cabinet has approved a joint proposal from the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Finance to explore various options to support Pacific Polytech.

In a post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted that Fiji is facing constraints regarding the availability of technical skills for its industry and public sectors.

Unfortunately, Rabuka says the number of TVET graduates has declined consistently in Fiji during the last five to six years.

He adds as such, there is a need to strengthen the technical, vocational education, and training sectors.

The Prime Minister says submissions from Pacific Polytech show that it has acquired four campuses in Tavua, Lautoka, Suva, and Nausori and intends to establish more campuses around the country.