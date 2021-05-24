550 students participating virtually

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 550 students are participating virtually in the activities of Multicultural Centres.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says all the centres are disseminating course materials through digital platforms.

A recent survey by the Department of Heritage and Arts shows a positive impact of cultural activities in earning a living.

“Trained artists joined the centers as tutors. Students enrolled in sewing classes started their businesses. Under creative arts, students are selling tie and dye products. Basic traditional mat weaving classes have led to producing creative products. Students from multicultural centers are performing at events organized by the Government, businesses, weddings, or other functions to earn a living.”

The Ministry will continue to provide its support in ensuring that multicultural centres work towards bringing different cultures together and safeguarding the intangible heritage elements.