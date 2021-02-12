1033 centres can withstand category five cyclones

The government has 1033 registered evacuation centres around the country that can withstand Category 5 cyclones.

This was highlighted by National Disaster Management Office Minister Inia Seruiratu while responding to the statement made by Opposition MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi who questioned the government’s work in building safe evac centres.

Seruiratu says people’s lives remain a priority for the government and this is why the government has established resilient Evacuation Centres.

“We have come up lately with a new app for you to use to see the nearest evacuation centre is. Through the Build Back Better programme of government after TC Winston we reconstructed and retrofitted resilient infrastructure with a total of 118. 33 of these were school and most of these school I would proudly say withstood Category 5 TC Yasa in the recent calamity.”

Seruiratu says the government retrofits 11 evacuation centres from 2015 to 2018 and it was a halt in 2019 due to the pandemic.

The government 457 evacuation centres in Tropical Cyclone Ana.