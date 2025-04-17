Parliament vehicle involved in accident

The Parliament Secretariat has confirmed that one of its official vehicles was involved in a road accident earlier today.

In a statement the Secretariat says that preliminary information indicates our driver was not at fault in the incident.

It says that they are currently awaiting the official Police report, which will provide a thorough assessment of the circumstances surrounding the accident.

In the meantime, the Parliament Secretariat is cooperating fully with authorities as part of the standard investigative process.





