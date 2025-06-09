Parliament moves to tighten oversight on executive pay

Parliament has moved to tighten oversight on executive pay by expanding the reach of the Higher Salaries Commission.

Eight additional government bodies will fall under the Commission’s authority after the 2023 Act is amended, bringing the total number of monitored entities to thirty-five.

Public Enterprises Minister Charan Jeath Singh says these strategic organizations are considered vital to the national economy and the delivery of essential services.

Singh says the inclusion of 35 entities under the Commission will ensure that executive remunerations are assessed under the same framework that currently applies to other government-controlled bodies.

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“This will promote greater transparency, fairness, and consistency in the remuneration package. It is also important to recognise that a number of these organisations operate with financial support from the Government or rely on public resources to carry out their statutory functions.”

Singh says the Commission provides an independent, impartial framework for determining the pay of CEOs and senior executives within government entities.

This oversight ensures that executive remuneration remains transparent, structured, and strictly regulated across the public sector.

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