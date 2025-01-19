Park redevelopment nears completion

[Source: Ministry of Local Government/Facebook]

The redevelopment of Govind Park in Ba, which was damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston is making progress with completion expected by April.

However, the long timeline for the project has shown the challenges involved in rebuilding key infrastructure in Fiji after natural disasters.

Currently, 55 per cent of the Pavilion’s construction has been completed, along with 48 per cent of the civil works for the turf.

Reconstruction work began on January 22, 2018 and has cost over $4 million so far with the primary focus on rebuilding the Pavilion.



Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa recently visited the site to inspect the progress and ensure the project remains on track.



