Parents use smartphones as a babysitting tool: Volatabu

The unsupervised use of mobile phones by minors is a serious issue that needs to be looked at.

Volatabu Group Chief Executive Kalesi Volatabu says parents now days are using smartphones as a babysitting tool.

Volatabu group is a nongovernmental organization that advocates and creates awareness on drugs and other pressing issues in Fiji

Kalesi Volatabu says the smartphone can be used as a gateway for someone else who is waiting to tempt and entice children.

She adds minors at times access porn sites and get to know about drugs through the smartphones.

“Have you sat there and played the cartoon on the youtube. You know when they are watching youtube half of the time it goes to a porn site if you are not careful.”

Volatabu says parents should at least spend 10 to 15 minutes per day with their children.

She adds children should be able to trust their parents.